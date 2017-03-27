Kruse, Heard hear from feisty crowd at Roseburg town hall
It was a bit of a tough crowd at times as state Rep. Dallas Heard and Sen. Jeff Kruse met with constituents in a Friday night town hall in Roseburg. Kruse and Heard spoke about the control Portland Democrats have in the Legislature and the negative effect they believe that has both on state spending and on bills that affect rural areas.
