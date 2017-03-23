Judge recommends UNF completes environmental impact study on timber sale
A U.S. District Court in Eugene recommended that the Umpqua National Forest complete an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Loafer Timber Project before moving forward with the 1,400-acre timber sale. The project is about 60 miles east of Roseburg and includes areas that are part of the Crater Lake Wilderness Proposal, including Umpqua Hot Springs, the Dread and Terror Ridge and Thorne Prairie areas.
