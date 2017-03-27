Indivisible movement volunteers hold ...

Indivisible movement volunteers hold rally in favor of the Affordable Care Act on March 25

Community members participating in a march to support the Affordable Care Act meet with Sen.Jeff Merkley just before a town hall meeting at the Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Laura Dresdner, left, shakes hands with Sen. Jeff Merkley after he came out to greet marchers in support of the Affordable Care Act just prior to the start of a town hall meeting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Saturday, March 25, 2017.

