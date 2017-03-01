Home & Garden Show offers range of exhibits
Mark Snedeker of Roseburg checks out the display at the Cowboy Tree Yard and Garden Center booth at the Home and Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Next Level RC Pro owner Derek Brown wears first person view goggles to operate a small drone equipped with a camera during the Home and Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC