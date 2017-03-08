Grieving Dog Who Lost Her Puppies In ...

Grieving Dog Who Lost Her Puppies In Fire Finds Comfort With Orphan Pups In Need of a Mother

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Laughing Squid

In late February, an accidental fire broke out in a Roseburg, Oregon barn that tragically killed a litter of puppies but somehow spared their mother, Daisy . Once the gravity of the situation set in, Daisy began grieving for her lost pups, so much so that Daisy's human Jessica Woodruff and her sister Jacque Barnett began an online search for a litter of puppies who were in need of a mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Feb '17 straydog 56
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec '16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Douglas County was issued at March 08 at 6:26PM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC