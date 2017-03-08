Grieving Dog Who Lost Her Puppies In Fire Finds Comfort With Orphan Pups In Need of a Mother
In late February, an accidental fire broke out in a Roseburg, Oregon barn that tragically killed a litter of puppies but somehow spared their mother, Daisy . Once the gravity of the situation set in, Daisy began grieving for her lost pups, so much so that Daisy's human Jessica Woodruff and her sister Jacque Barnett began an online search for a litter of puppies who were in need of a mother.
