Fullerton IV students showcase artwork for "Creativity" theme at parent/teacher conference

Fullerton IV Elementary School fourth grader Alex Hecocta and his grandmother Esther Sanchez of Roseburg check out the student art on display at the Roseburg school on Thursday. Fullerton IV Elementary School kindergartner Aurora Lookabaugh and her father Matthew Lookabaugh seek out a painting she made for a school wide art show at the Roseburg school on Thursday.

