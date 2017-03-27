Foster homes needed for spring kittens arriving at Saving Grace
Spring kittens are arriving at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, overwhelming available foster homes to care for them. So Saving Grace is seeking foster families to care for a litter of kittens, sometimes with the mom, until they are old enough to be ready for adoption.
