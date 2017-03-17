Forest Sale Creates Unusual Fight Bet...

Forest Sale Creates Unusual Fight Between Top Oregon Elected Officials

12 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Three top elected officials in Oregon are now embroiled in a messy political struggle over whether to privatize an 82,500-acre state forest near Coos Bay. The infighting among Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Dennis Richardson - the three members of the State Land Board - is highly unusual in a state dominated by Democratic officials who tend to prize cooperation over confrontation.

Roseburg, OR

