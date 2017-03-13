ESD offers to move in, help run Douglas County library
Douglas Education Service District wants to move into the Douglas County Library's Roseburg branch, and help keep it open. Lasher said ESD would become an "anchor tenant," and ESD employees would be able to maintain some of the most important library services in Roseburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC