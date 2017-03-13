ESD offers to move in, help run Dougl...

ESD offers to move in, help run Douglas County library

7 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Douglas Education Service District wants to move into the Douglas County Library's Roseburg branch, and help keep it open. Lasher said ESD would become an "anchor tenant," and ESD employees would be able to maintain some of the most important library services in Roseburg.

