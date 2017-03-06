Dutch immigrants came to the U.S. looking for land of opportunity
Toby Notenboom looks on the internet to find the house in The Netherlands where he spent his early childhood before immigrating to the U.S. Toby Notenboom looks on the internet to find the house in The Netherlands where he spent his early childhood before immigrating to the U.S. Coming to a new country and leaving your heritage behind can be a scary thing. But many leave the homeland, in hopes of finding a better life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC