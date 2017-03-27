Douglas County to Shutter Public Libraries
In the coming months, all eleven of Douglas County's public libraries will close due to severe county budget shortfalls brought on by the loss of federal timber revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Mar 23
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 21
|Roudy The Second
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC