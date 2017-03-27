Douglas County to Shutter Public Libr...

Douglas County to Shutter Public Libraries

In the coming months, all eleven of Douglas County's public libraries will close due to severe county budget shortfalls brought on by the loss of federal timber revenue.

Roseburg, OR

