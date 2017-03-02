Death toll rises to 6 in Oregon house...

Death toll rises to 6 in Oregon house fire

57 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A woman and her 13-year-old son who were critically burned in a rural Oregon house fire that killed four others died at a Portland hospital Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Tabitha Howell, 38, and her son Andrew Hall-Young died within an hour of each other, said Erin Patrick with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.

