Death toll rises to 6 in Oregon house fire
A woman and her 13-year-old son who were critically burned in a rural Oregon house fire that killed four others died at a Portland hospital Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Tabitha Howell, 38, and her son Andrew Hall-Young died within an hour of each other, said Erin Patrick with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
