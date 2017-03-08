Couple found alive after spending 2 nights stuck in snow in Umpqua National Forest
The South Umpqua Falls are a popular summertime destination in the Umpqua National Forest. A Myrtle Creek couple was found OK on Tuesday after spending two nights stuck in snow in the forest, having visited the falls on Sunday, officials said.
