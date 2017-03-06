Coastal Caucus supports commission de...

Coastal Caucus supports commission decision on gillnetting

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Portland Tribune

A group of state legislators from the Oregon coast are voicing support for a controversial decision by the state's fish and wildlife commission to maintain commercial gillnetting along the Columbia River. In so doing, they contradict the wishes of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other legislators who support a plan to phase out gillnetting on the river's main stem as outlined in an agreement with Washington state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Feb '17 straydog 56
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec '16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC