Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley present Annual Umpqua Uncorked & On Tap on April 8

Tickets are on sale for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley's annual fundraiser Umpqua Uncorked & On Tap which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 1144 NE Cedar Street, Roseburg. This 21 and over event features wines and beers from around the Umpqua Valley, food and beverages and dancing to live music by Charley Thompson.

