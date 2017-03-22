Activist Alert: Douglas County librar...

Activist Alert: Douglas County libraries to close

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Eugene Weekly

Public comment is needed on long-term solutions to the library system's funding crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Tue Roudy The Second 1
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec '16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Douglas County was issued at March 22 at 3:08PM PDT

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC