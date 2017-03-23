a Ia m a victim of entrapmenta : Ex-mayor denies accusations he solicited sex from 14-year-old girl
A mayor in southern Oregon is claiming " police entrapment " after he was arrested, accused of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover police officer working an online sex sting. Kenneth Barrett, 71, was charged earlier this week with online sexual corruption of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.
