42nd Annual Spring Fair arts and crafts fair offers booths and nonstop entertainment
With winged fairies and larger-than-life puppets, the 42nd Annual Spring Fair showcases arts and crafts along with food and entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The more than 120 booths of predominantly handmade goods created by Northwest artisans and crafters provide items that range in price from $5 a jar for homemade jam to $600 a pair for custom handmade elk moccasins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Tue
|Roudy The Second
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC