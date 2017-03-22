42nd Annual Spring Fair arts and crafts fair offers booths and nonstop entertainment

With winged fairies and larger-than-life puppets, the 42nd Annual Spring Fair showcases arts and crafts along with food and entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The more than 120 booths of predominantly handmade goods created by Northwest artisans and crafters provide items that range in price from $5 a jar for homemade jam to $600 a pair for custom handmade elk moccasins.

