42nd Annual Spring Fair arts and craf...

42nd Annual Spring Fair arts and crafts fair offers booths and nonstop entertainment

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

With winged fairies and larger-than-life puppets, the 42nd Annual Spring Fair showcases arts and crafts along with food and entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The more than 120 booths of predominantly handmade goods created by Northwest artisans and crafters provide items that range in price from $5 a jar for homemade jam to $600 a pair for custom handmade elk moccasins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) 1 hr BackatStraydog 16
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Tue Roudy The Second 1
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC