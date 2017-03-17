170319-nrr-biz-explore-01
North River Boats draftsman Joshua Laas, left, speaks with Elliot Snyder of Roseburg during the Explore Engineering, Surveying, Forestry, Computing and Computer Science event at Umpqua Community College on Wednesday. Michael Sullivan is a photographer for The News-Review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC