100 show Trump support at county courthouse rally
Janice Sampsing waves an American flag while attending a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg, Monday afternoon. Gaile Curtis sings as she holds her dogs Marty and Olive, two pomeranian poodle chihuahua mixes, while attending a rally in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in a show of support for President Trump Monday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2017.
