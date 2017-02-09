Warm rain brings rivers and stream up quickly in Douglas County
Warm rain on the snowpack in the Cascades is bringing river and stream levels up rapidly in Douglas County, but National Weather Service meteorologists say they don't expect any of the major rivers to reach flood stage. Some, however, will get close.
