Vets Viewpoint: Starting to plan the Veterans Day parade
On March 1, the Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Committee will begin planning for the 2017 Veterans Day Parade. The annual event is one of two major parades in Douglas County; the other being the Reedsport Memorial Weekend Parade, which is also in the planning stages.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
