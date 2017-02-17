Tickets on sale now for the 47th Annu...

Tickets on sale now for the 47th Annual Greatest of the Grape event on March 4

The oldest wine-and-food pairing celebration in the Pacific Northwest, the Greatest of the Grape, will celebrate its 47th year on Saturday, March 4, at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville. "The mission we are trying to accomplish is to get more notoriety for the Umpqua Valley as a fine wine region and to attract more tourism to this region," said Terry Brandborg, president of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, the host of the wine event.

