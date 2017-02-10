Sutherlin man accused of soliciting u...

Sutherlin man accused of soliciting underage sex

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: OregonLive.com

A 30-year-old man from Sutherlin has been arrested after making plans for a sexual encounter with a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who posed as a 14-year-old girl, according to court records. A deputy arrested Marvin Thomas Shoemaker II on Thursday with accusations of luring a minor and online sexual corruption after several exchanges through social media beginning Feb. 2, 2017, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Feb 4 straydog 56
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan 17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec '16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC