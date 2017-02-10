Sutherlin man accused of soliciting underage sex
A 30-year-old man from Sutherlin has been arrested after making plans for a sexual encounter with a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who posed as a 14-year-old girl, according to court records. A deputy arrested Marvin Thomas Shoemaker II on Thursday with accusations of luring a minor and online sexual corruption after several exchanges through social media beginning Feb. 2, 2017, according to court records.
