Roseburg welcomes new community development director

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The News-Review

Don't let those pressed shirts and clean shoes fool you; outside of being an ordinance buff, Roseburg's new community development director, Stuart Cowie, is both a mountaineer and a basketball player. He is also a familiar face to city staff, since he has spent the last four years working as a planning manager at Douglas County.

