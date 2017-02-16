Roseburg teen arrested after crashing stolen car

A Roseburg teen was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle from Full Throttle auto dealership and crashing the vehicle through a fence and into a yard, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Police responded to the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Warren Street at approximately 9 p.m. to a report of a vehicle that had just crashed through a fence and into the yard of a nearby residence.

