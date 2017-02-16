Roseburg tackles first pipe project to avoid sinkholes

In an effort to begin tackling an issue of corroding pipes, the Roseburg City Council voted to spend an additional $400,000 in next year's storm drain budget to fix one of its worst cases. After a heavy storm in December 2015, a sinkhole appeared on Harvard Avenue that took out a church's driveway, Public Works Director Nikki Messenger told the council at its meeting Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.