Roseburg tackles first pipe project t...

Roseburg tackles first pipe project to avoid sinkholes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

In an effort to begin tackling an issue of corroding pipes, the Roseburg City Council voted to spend an additional $400,000 in next year's storm drain budget to fix one of its worst cases. After a heavy storm in December 2015, a sinkhole appeared on Harvard Avenue that took out a church's driveway, Public Works Director Nikki Messenger told the council at its meeting Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg sucks (Oct '11) Feb 4 straydog 56
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan 17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Dec '16 Roseburg Oregon 15
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Douglas County was issued at February 16 at 9:22AM PST

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC