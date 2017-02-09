Roseburg Public Schools looks at in-school suspension as a future means of discipline
Roseburg Public Schools discussed the possibility of implementing an in-school suspension policy at a board meeting Wednesday, as opposed to suspending students and sending them home for adverse behaviors. The decision to seek a more effective means of discipline came after the district noticed the number of disciplinary incidents related to drugs, tobacco and alcohol at the high school increased from 44 incidents occurring during the entire school year last year, to 52 incidents so far this school year.
