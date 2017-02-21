Roseburg man expected to survive afte...

Roseburg man expected to survive after Rose Villa shooting

Read more: The News-Review

A Roseburg man is expected to survive after being shot Monday night at the Rose Villa Apartments in Roseburg, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. At 7:57 p.m., dispatch received a report of a shooting at the apartments in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street.

