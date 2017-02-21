Police: Two teens seriously injured a...

Police: Two teens seriously injured after crash involving U-Trans bus

20 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Two teenagers were transported to the hospital this morning and are said to be in serious condition after colliding with a U-Trans bus on Northwest Stewart Parkway. Police said a Honda Civic, driven by a 19-year-old female, allegedly spun out before crashing into the bus on the stretch of road between Aviation Drive and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard at approximately 11:35 a.m. The driver and her passenger, an 18-year-old male, were transported from the scene by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.

