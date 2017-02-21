Police blocking Roseburg roads while ...

Police blocking Roseburg roads while investigating shots fired on Lane Avenue

Friday

Police are blocking roads in southeast Roseburg after an individual reported being shot at Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Southeast Lane Avenue, Roseburg. Reporter Ian Campbell can be reached at 541-957-4209 or [email protected] .

