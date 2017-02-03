Pedestrian dies in Highway 42 crash

A Roseburg woman died as a result of her injuries from a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash Friday on Highway 42 near Landers Lane in Douglas County. According to a press release from Oregon State Police, Claude F. Stump, 76, of Roseburg, was driving west on Highway 42 in a 2007 Lincoln sedan when his vehicle struck Tami Lee Cairns, 57, of Roseburg, who was walking in the lane of travel.

