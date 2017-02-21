Obamacare supporters march down Stewa...

Obamacare supporters march down Stewart Parkway

15 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Marchers walk from Sportsman's Warehous to CHI Mercy Medical Center to rally for the the Affordable Care Act Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2017. A giant paper mache doctor, known as Dr. H.C. A`Orta for Health Care for ALL Oregon, marches with others in support of the Affordable Care Act along Stewart Parkway between Sportsman's Warehouse and CHI Mercy Medical Center, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2017.

