New child welfare offices offer more room for more services
When the old Douglas Community Hospital building on Harvard Avenue in Roseburg was remodeled into new offices for the state of Oregon's Department of Human Services, it gave the Child Welfare Program a big boost. On Saturday, the Child Welfare Program department held an open house to allow the public to come in and take a tour and see what the new facility has to offer.
