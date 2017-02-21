Man arrested at Downtown Fitness
At approximately 12:30 p.m., two men allegedly refused to leave Downtown Fitness, in the 700 block of Jackson Street, Roseburg, when asked by employees. One of the men, later identified as Cody James Abel, 27, became aggressive and started cussing at employees before attempting to punch one of the gym's customers.
