Loosley files for UCC Board
Roseburg native and long-time businessman Steve Loosley has filed with the Douglas County Clerk's office to run for the at-large position on the Umpqua Community College Board of Trustees. Loosley is the only person that has filed for the position so far, according to the Douglas County Clerk's office.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
