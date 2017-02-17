Logging company will help the Elliott...

Logging company will help the Elliott State Forest (Letter to the editor)

The Lone Rock Timber Management Partners out of Roseburg and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians have proposed a plan to buy the Elliott State Forest from the state of Oregon. The plan calls for maintaining public access on half of the 82,500-acre parcel.

