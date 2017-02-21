Littlejohn files for UCC board position for Zone #4
Roseburg financial planner, David Littlejohn, has filed with the Douglas County Clerk's office to run for the Umpqua Community College Board of Trustees in the May election. Littlejohn, the owner of Littlejohn Financial Services in Roseburg, filed the papers to run for the Zone 4 position, which is east-central Douglas County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
