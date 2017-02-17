Intuitive Compass plays at Steam Punk Mardi Gras Celebration at Oran Mor Meadery Feb. 25
Music at the Meadery presents its first Steam Punk Mardi Gras Celebration with Intuitive Compass in concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Intuitive Compass plays a unique genre combining ragtime, blues, jug band, western swing, gypsy jazz and traditional folk music.
