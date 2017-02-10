Gun owners offer reactions at gun show
Bob Swearingen of Cottage Grove works at his booth at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Carl Rehbock of Fort Jones, Calif., talks to a visitor at his booth at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC