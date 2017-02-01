Guest wears out welcome after eating ice cream

A Roseburg man was arrested on suspicion for stealing a sharpening stone after he was kicked out of the home where he had been staying, according to police. Jerry Glenn McCallister, 64, had been staying as a guest with Alice Faye Barton, 72, for the past three days in the 1000 block of Northeast Freemont, Roseburg, until McCallister wore out his welcome by eating all of Barton's ice cream without permission.

