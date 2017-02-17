Green Dot MoneyPak card scam hits Roseburg
The scammers are cold-calling residents and instructing the victim to purchase reloadable debit cards, called Green Dot MoneyPak cards, before sending the pin number and code back to the scammer. Then the scammer instructs the victim that if the card isn't purchased, a warrant will be issued for the victim's arrest.
