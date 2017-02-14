Fire crews respond to two fires Sunday morning

A Roseburg home sustained severe smoke damage after a lithium battery for a drone that was being charged ignited, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 2. Crews responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 12:57 a.m. in the 100 block of Silverado Court, Roseburg, after a neighbor called 911 to report heavy black smoke was coming from the house's eaves.

