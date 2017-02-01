February food drives in Douglas County for the UCAN Food Bank network of food pantries
The following organizations and businesses will be collecting nonperishable food items for the UCAN Food Bank network of emergency food pantries. Food drives will take place from today through Feb. 28 at the following locations: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, Umpqua Disc Golf Association, Ice Bowl XXVIII, Millsite Park DGC, Myrtle Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|straydog
|55
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC