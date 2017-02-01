February food drives in Douglas County for the UCAN Food Bank network of food pantries

The following organizations and businesses will be collecting nonperishable food items for the UCAN Food Bank network of emergency food pantries. Food drives will take place from today through Feb. 28 at the following locations: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, Umpqua Disc Golf Association, Ice Bowl XXVIII, Millsite Park DGC, Myrtle Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.