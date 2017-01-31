Early learning hub prepares young children for school and life
The Douglas Education Service District's Early Learning Hub was the topic of a Talking Health program on News Radio 1240 KQEN. Analicia Nicholson, director of education services at the E.S.D. in Roseburg, was interviewed about parenting education and the goal of the Early Learning Hub to equip young children with needed skills for success in schools and life.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Roseburg
|54
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
