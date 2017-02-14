DINT arrests alleged heroin dealer near Roseburg
A man is behind bars after police say he was transporting heroin from the Willamette Valley to Roseburg with the intention of selling the drug. Officers from DINT and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were able to stop Bass on the highway just north of Roseburg and arrest him.
