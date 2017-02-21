County to seek agreement with cities ...

County to seek agreement with cities on library books

Douglas County will seek intergovernmental agreements with local cities, allowing the branch libraries to keep the county's books, but not check them out. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Wednesday voted to pursue the agreements, which would turn library branches into reading rooms rather than lending libraries.

