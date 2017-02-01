County commissioners change decision-...

County commissioners change decision-making policy

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will change the way it makes decisions following an inquiry by The News-Review regarding a potential violation of state open meetings laws. Earlier this month, the board voted to move $300,000 out of the general fund to keep the Douglas County Library System open until the end of the fiscal year and to schedule closing dates for all county libraries.

