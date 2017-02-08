Citizens ask cameras be turned at county commissioner meetings
Several citizens attending Wednesday's Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting asked for the cameras to be turned around on, well, them. Commissioners Tim Freeman and Chris Boice had the cameras turned on at commission meetings after they took office in 2015.
