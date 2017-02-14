Central Point man drowns in North Umpqua River
A man drowned in the North Umpqua River Sunday afternoon after his raft overturned, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. According to police, two adult males were floating the North Umpqua River when their raft overturned in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan 17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC